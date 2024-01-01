YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMT opened at $215.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a PE ratio of 141.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.54. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

