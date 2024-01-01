YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 108,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $55.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.26 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.83.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.