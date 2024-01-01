YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $305,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 56,378 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $157.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.60.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

