YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $663,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,123 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 7,585.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,379,000 after acquiring an additional 357,521 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,297,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,458,000 after acquiring an additional 335,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,311,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,924,000 after acquiring an additional 297,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $154.59 on Monday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $102.36 and a twelve month high of $160.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. On average, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

