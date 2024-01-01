YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,164 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NYSE:IRT opened at $15.30 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.16%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

