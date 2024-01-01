YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $81.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

