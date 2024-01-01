YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 201,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PBE opened at $65.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.81. The stock has a market cap of $261.38 million, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.50.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

