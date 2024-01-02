1,276 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,807 shares of company stock valued at $60,351,164. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $486.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $459.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.22 and a 1 year high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.25.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

