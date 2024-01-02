13,305 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,619,420,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.27.

Shares of KR opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average is $45.77.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

