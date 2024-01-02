323 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $248.48 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.90 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

