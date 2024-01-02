4,600 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.71.
Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.6 %
TRV stock opened at $190.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $194.51.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies
In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Travelers Companies Profile
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
