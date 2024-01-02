4,664 Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,664 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 61.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 202,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,928,000 after purchasing an additional 98,351 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MasTec by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,754,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 0.9% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 540,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,004,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $119.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.36.

MTZ opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.65 and a 200 day moving average of $83.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $123.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.19 and a beta of 1.51.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.96). MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

