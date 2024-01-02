47,248 Shares in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.2% in the second quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 23,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 21.0% in the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 296,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 51,379 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,736,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after buying an additional 147,910 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter valued at $30,530,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 0.8 %

DNB opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -195.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,396,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $127,403,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,525,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,213,729.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

Featured Stories

