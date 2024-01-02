527 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Bought by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 527 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lennar by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,598,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,797,000 after buying an additional 156,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Lennar by 75,322.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after acquiring an additional 934,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lennar by 25.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 838,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after acquiring an additional 171,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Lennar by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 814,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,028,000 after acquiring an additional 101,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $149.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.17. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $156.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Lennar’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,755. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

