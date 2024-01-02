686 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth about $811,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Linde in the third quarter worth $367,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $410.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $302.17 and a 1 year high of $434.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $401.82 and a 200-day moving average of $386.88.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

