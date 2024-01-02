8,800 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Bought by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ED shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $90.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.