Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,067 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $110.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $191.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.00.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABT

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.