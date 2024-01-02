AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 85,216.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after buying an additional 28,049,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,033,348,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $154.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

