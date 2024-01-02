AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $154.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $278.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.