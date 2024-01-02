AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.11.

ABCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

ABCL opened at $5.71 on Thursday. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $11.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.38.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 256.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 149.4% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 108,060 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 1,268.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 135,504 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 112,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

