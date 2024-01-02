ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Mizuho

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ACAD. Citigroup began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACAD stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.40 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. On average, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,132,323.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,316.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,132,323.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,316.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 16,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $359,463.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,019.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,985 shares of company stock worth $1,821,267. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,380,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.