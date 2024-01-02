Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the November 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Accelleron Industries Stock Up 1.6 %
OTCMKTS:ACLLY opened at C$31.18 on Tuesday. Accelleron Industries has a twelve month low of C$18.99 and a twelve month high of C$31.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.19.
Accelleron Industries Company Profile
