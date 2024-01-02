Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the November 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Accelleron Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:ACLLY opened at C$31.18 on Tuesday. Accelleron Industries has a twelve month low of C$18.99 and a twelve month high of C$31.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.19.

Accelleron Industries Company Profile

Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. Accelleron Industries AG was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

