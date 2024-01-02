Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,366 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 233,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

