Accurate Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.3% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:T opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

