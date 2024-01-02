Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Danaher by 66.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,348,000 after buying an additional 2,398,426 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Danaher by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after buying an additional 2,377,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

DHR stock opened at $231.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.82. The company has a market cap of $170.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $247.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

