Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $445,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $97.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.31.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

