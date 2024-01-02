Accurate Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.87. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

