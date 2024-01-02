Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in McKesson by 324.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,522,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $462.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $456.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.39. The company has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $476.35.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.31.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

