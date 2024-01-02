Accurate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

LHX opened at $210.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.82. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

