Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 473 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

