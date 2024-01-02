Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Short Interest Update

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 25,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Achilles Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ACHL stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Achilles Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achilles Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 498.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 484,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 403,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 25.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 54,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

