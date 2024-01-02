Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACRS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. William Blair lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.17.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $74.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.16. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $18.54.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.83% and a negative return on equity of 64.53%. The business’s revenue was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $30,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,997.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $87,000.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

