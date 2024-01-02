Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives $193.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.80.

AYI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $204.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.34. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $149.30 and a one year high of $207.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

