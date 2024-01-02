Adstar Inc (OTCMKTS:ADST) Short Interest Down 18.8% in December

Adstar Inc (OTCMKTS:ADST – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.0 days.
Adstar Stock Performance
Adstar has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
About Adstar
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adstar
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Adstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.