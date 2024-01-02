Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,664,900 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the November 30th total of 2,365,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.1 days.

Advantage Energy Price Performance

AAVVF stock opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $101.92 million for the quarter.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.