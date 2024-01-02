AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

AECOM has a payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AECOM to earn $4.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of ACM opened at $92.43 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $94.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.45 and its 200 day moving average is $85.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 0.38%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACM shares. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACM

Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,333 shares of company stock worth $5,994,463 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 106,750.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,427,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.