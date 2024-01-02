AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,843 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.53% of AECOM worth $61,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,456,608,000 after buying an additional 1,317,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,833,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,376,000 after buying an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 39.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,427,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,268,000 after buying an additional 112,357 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 106,750.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after buying an additional 3,419,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $92.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $94.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.67.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,463. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

