Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. Aehr Test Systems has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 26.53%. On average, analysts expect Aehr Test Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.99. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $35,955.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Howard T. Slayen purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.20 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 186,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,516,957.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $35,955.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $42,623,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 253.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 236.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,817,000 after acquiring an additional 388,860 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 721,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 384,636 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 2,389.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 315,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

