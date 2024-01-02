Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. Aehr Test Systems has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 26.53%. On average, analysts expect Aehr Test Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems Stock Down 4.8 %

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $37.83. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The company has a market cap of $764.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEHR. TheStreet cut Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aehr Test Systems

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

In related news, Director Howard T. Slayen purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.20 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 186,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,516,957.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Howard T. Slayen acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,516,957.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $35,955.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 588.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 59,511 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,699,000 after buying an additional 125,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.