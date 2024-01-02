Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AEZS
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Down 3.6 %
Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.24). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 49.10% and a negative net margin of 340.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aeterna Zentaris
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.