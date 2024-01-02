Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Update

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 256,227 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.79. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.66 million for the quarter.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

