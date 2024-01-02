Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the November 30th total of 381,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGYS

Agilysys Stock Performance

AGYS stock opened at $84.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.47 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.79. Agilysys has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $91.61.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.72%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In other news, CFO William David Wood III sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $31,181.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agilysys news, CFO William David Wood III sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $31,181.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $29,179.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,686.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,577 shares of company stock worth $25,725,805 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.