Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Up 14.8% in December

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,400 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the November 30th total of 523,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,000.7 days.

Aixtron Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AIXXF opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. Aixtron has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $42.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company also engages development of deposition processes, such as equipment, consulting and training, customer support, and service for equipment, as well as peripheral equipment and services.

