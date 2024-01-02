Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Up 14.8% in December

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,400 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the November 30th total of 523,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,000.7 days.
Aixtron Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AIXXF opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. Aixtron has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $42.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55.
About Aixtron
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aixtron
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.