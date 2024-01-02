Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 765,300 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 887,600 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 144,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKYA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

In other Akoya Biosciences news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,482.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoya Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $239.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.47. Akoya Biosciences has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $12.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.53 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.14% and a negative return on equity of 121.74%. Analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

