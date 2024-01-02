Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Alimera Sciences Stock Performance
ALIM opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31.
Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $23.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences
About Alimera Sciences
Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alimera Sciences
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.