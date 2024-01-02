Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

ALIM opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $23.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

About Alimera Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 291.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

