Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,680,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 7,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,604,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,667,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,870,000 after acquiring an additional 72,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,889,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,641,000 after acquiring an additional 268,222 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 52.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,746,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 9.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,413,000 after acquiring an additional 556,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,166,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,709,000 after acquiring an additional 227,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes stock opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.91. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $380.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.18 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkermes will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALKS. Evercore ISI upgraded Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

