Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) vs. Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) Head to Head Analysis

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) and Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and Atlanta Braves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Gaming & Entertainment -62.56% -5.01% -4.50% Atlanta Braves N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and Atlanta Braves, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Gaming & Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlanta Braves 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.4% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and Atlanta Braves’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Gaming & Entertainment $6.35 million 6.15 -$10.82 million N/A N/A Atlanta Braves N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atlanta Braves has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allied Gaming & Entertainment.

Summary

Atlanta Braves beats Allied Gaming & Entertainment on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events. The company was formerly known as Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. in December 2022. Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

