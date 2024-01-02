Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives C$54.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Altus Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$66.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$66.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$51.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial cut Altus Group from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Altus Group Stock Down 1.4 %

AIF stock opened at C$42.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,404.67, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.42. Altus Group has a one year low of C$35.29 and a one year high of C$61.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.76.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.20). Altus Group had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of C$185.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$198.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altus Group will post 2.1514228 EPS for the current year.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Altus Group

In other news, Director Anthony Long acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$28.65 per share, with a total value of C$28,650.00. In related news, Director Raymond Mikulich purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$38.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,750.00. Also, Director Anthony Long purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$28.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,650.00. Insiders purchased 5,975 shares of company stock valued at $224,070 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Further Reading

