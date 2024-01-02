Amarin Co. plc Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Amarin in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Amarin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Amarin had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.56 million.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.08.

Amarin Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $0.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. Amarin has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $351.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amarin

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amarin by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,027,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373,362 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 292.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,923,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,279 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the second quarter worth about $4,633,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Amarin by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,165,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,371 shares during the period. Finally, 13D Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 90.5% during the first quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 4,166,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amarin

In related news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 34,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $26,963.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 566,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,219. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

