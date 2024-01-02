Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) versus Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Critical Analysis

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) and Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ames National has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and Ames National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerant Bancorp $406.05 million 2.03 $63.31 million $2.03 12.10 Ames National $71.24 million 2.69 $19.29 million $1.46 14.62

Dividends

Amerant Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ames National. Amerant Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ames National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Amerant Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ames National pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Amerant Bancorp pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ames National pays out 74.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.1% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Ames National shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Ames National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and Ames National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerant Bancorp 11.23% 8.74% 0.67% Ames National 16.23% 8.58% 0.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amerant Bancorp and Ames National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerant Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ames National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amerant Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.32%. Given Amerant Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amerant Bancorp is more favorable than Ames National.

Summary

Amerant Bancorp beats Ames National on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerant Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. In addition, it offers trust and estate planning products and services to high-net-worth customers, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, night depositories, direct deposits, cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, letters of credit, and treasury management services, including wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services; derivative instruments; and online and mobile banking, account balances, statements and other documents, online transfers and bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements services, as well as automated teller machines, and banking by mobile devices, telephone, and mail. It operates banking centers in Florida and Texas; and loan production office in Tampa, Florida. The company was formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation and changed its name to Amerant Bancorp Inc. in June 2019. Amerant Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NasdaqGS:AMTB) was formerly a subsidiary of Mercantil Servicios Financieros, C.A.

About Ames National

(Get Free Report)

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate, residential real estate loans, equipment, vehicle, and home improvement loans; consumer loans to finance consumer purchases, such as automobiles, trucks, recreational vehicles, household furnishings, boats, personal loans, and lines of credit; agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit; and originates mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. In addition, the company offers cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box, wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security check, and automated/video teller machine access services; and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as wealth management services. Further, it provides farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and online, mobile, and private banking services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

